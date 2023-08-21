Update: 3 dead, 1 injured in separate shootings in Oakland within 24 hours

Three people were killed and another person wounded in a violent Sunday in Oakland involving separate shootings.

The more recent slaying occurred just before 6 p.m. Sunday in the 5800 block of Bancroft Avenue. Police said they received a report of someone suffering from an injury. Officers responded and located the victim with a gunshot wound, according to police.

Medical personnel arrived and pronounced the person dead.

An earlier slaying occurred just before 6 a.m. in the 9200 block of E Street. Dispatchers received reports of a shooting and officers responded and located the victim, police said. The person was pronounced dead at the scene.

About three hours earlier, a shooting in the area of 17th Street and San Pablo Avenue left another person dead.

Just about 90 minutes before that shooting, at about 1:30 a.m., a shooting near E. 15th Street and 20th Avenue injured one person. The victim was taken to a hospital and was listed in critical but stable condition, police said Sunday night.

There was no information on whether any of the shootings were related. The victims' identities were withheld pending notification of family members.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland police's homicide section at 510-238-3821 or the department's tip line at 510-238-7950.