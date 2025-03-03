Oakland police investigate car theft with child in vehicle

Police in Oakland are investigating the theft of a car with a child inside early Sunday morning, authorities confirmed.

In a press release, police said the vehicle theft happened just after 12:15 a.m. on the 2800 block of 38th Ave. Police dispatch was notified of the theft and arriving officers learned that an individual got into the victim's vehicle and drove off "while a juvenile was still seated inside."

According to police, the individual abandoned the vehicle a short time later about a mile away on the 4700 block of Melrose Ave. Officers found the vehicle with the child still seated inside. Paramedics were called to the scene to examine and treat the juvenile, but police did not specify whether the child had been injured during the incident.

Police said the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone with information on the vehicle theft is asked to contact the OPD Criminal Investigations Division at (510) 238-3641. Anyone with videos or photos related to the investigation is asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.