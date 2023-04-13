Watch CBS News
Oakland police identify victim in fatal Sunday shooting

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

OAKLAND – Police in Oakland on Thursday identified the victim who was killed in a deadly shooting over the weekend.

Police identified the man who was fatally shot Sunday evening as 57-year-old Lannie Ross. 

Ross was shot on the 3200 block of Filbert Street, just west of San Pablo Avenue and near Saint Andrews Plaza. 

He was pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene. A Facebook page identified him as a Berkeley resident and a native of San Francisco.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to please call the Oakland Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.

