Oakland Police extends crime plan through holidays as homicide rate drops

OAKLAND – Oakland Police Chief LeRonne Armstrong announced Monday that a crime plan implemented in response to rising gun violence would be extended again through the end of the year.

In a police department statement, Armstrong said the plan would be expanded with a focus on areas popular during the holiday season.

"You will see a higher presence of officers where we know people come to shop, dine, and enjoy our city," Armstrong said Monday. "Also, we will remain laser-focused on addressing homicides and shootings in Oakland."

Armstrong announced the plan on September 27 deploying additional officers following a rise in gun violence, including homicides. Originally planned for 30 days, Armstrong extended the plan in late October.

In the two months since the crime plan took effect, police said homicides are down 50% compared to the 60 days before.

Police also said 130 people deemed "very violent" were arrested and more than 100 firearms have been seized since the plan was announced. So far this year, police have seized 1,318 firearms, up 119 compared to all of 2021.

Also on Monday, the department announced updates in adding new officers to the force, with the department adding 22 new officers from an academy that ended last month. Twenty-four new officers are set to join the department in February and another 28 officer trainees began an academy that started Monday.