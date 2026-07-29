James Beere to be sworn in as Oakland's permanent police chief

James Beere, who has been serving as interim police chief in the city of Oakland, will be sworn in to permanently lead the department on Wednesday morning.

A 29-year veteran of the Oakland Police Department, Beere is being sworn in at a ceremony at City Hall.

Beere was appointed interim chief following the departure of Floyd Mitchell late last year. Mitchell has since been appointed to lead the police department in the city of Fremont.

Mayor Barbara Lee announced Beere's appointment to become permanent chief on July 9.

"James Beere embraces meaningful civilian oversight and constitutional policing, values collaboration with our neighborhoods, businesses, and faith leaders, and is fully prepared to lead on day one," the mayor said at the time.

"For me, I can't believe I've been giving this honor to serving this great city. This city is truly the diamond of the Bay Area and we need to make this diamond shine and show everyone else in the world what Oakland really is: the greatest community," Beere said following the mayor's announcement.

Beere is among six people who have led the Oakland Police Department since the start of the decade, a period in which two chiefs were fired. His appointment also comes as the department seeks to emerge from federal monitoring dating back to 2003 in response to "The Riders" police scandal.