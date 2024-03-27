Floyd Mitchell officially introduced as Oakland's newest police chief

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao officially introduced Floyd Mitchell as the city's newest chief of police Wednesday afternoon, more than a year after the firing of former Chief LeRonne Armstrong.

The former police chief of Lubbock, Texas takes the reins of a department under scrutiny amid an increase in crime and a recent history of reform attempts. Mitchell said at an afternoon press conference that he was "truly honored to be given this opportunity" and looked forward to becoming an integral part of the community.

Mitchell told rank-and-file officers he is aware of the spotlight they are in following some tumultuous periods at the department, which has been under federal oversight for more than two decades.

"Having served in this profession for most of my adult life, I fully understand the challenges that you face on a daily basis," said Mitchell. "Know that I believe in you, I trust in you, and you have my utmost compassion and support as your police chief. Your continued health and wellness will remain one of my top priorities."

Oakland Police Chief Floyd Mitchell being introduced at a briefing on March 27, 2024. CBS

During his introduction, Mitchell spoke of his upbringing in Kansas City, Missouri as the fifth of six children and how his parents separated when he was young.

"I know it's not the ideal situation, but my upbringing taught me the importance of community, commitment and working together for the greater good," he said. "And these are some of the same traits that I bring with me in my role as police chief and community leader."

Thao appointed Mitchell as police chief last week, selecting him from a slate of four candidates presented by the city's Police Commission. It was the second attempt by the Police Commission to forward a candidate for the mayor's choosing; she rejected the original list of candidates the commission submitted. It was reported that Armstrong was one of the names on the list.

Mitchell has a long career in law enforcement, spending 25 years with the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, and also served as chief in Temple, Texas before becoming the chief in Lubbock.

The Air Force veteran is moving to Oakland with his wife, Rebecca; he is the father of two adult sons.

"Chief Mitchell's commitment to proven crime-reduction strategies, including proactive policing and strong officer-community engagement, propelled him to the top of the list," said Thao Wednesday. "Chief Mitchell is a leader who has given results. As Chief of Temple and Lubbock, he reduced overall crime, while improving police response times."

Thao fired Armstrong in February 2023 after a report from the federal monitor Robert Warshaw on Armstrong's actions in connection with a hit-and-run collision involving a police sergeant and an alleged obstruction of the subsequent investigation. Armstrong had been suspended a month earlier after the report concluded he had signed off on the findings without reviewing them or fully discussing the incident.

Last month, the former chief filed a lawsuit against the city and Thao, alleging wrongful termination.

Armstrong's ouster was the latest in a series of upheavals in the department that has been in the process of reform since 2003 following the infamous civil rights abuse scandal by a group of officers known as the "Riders." The department has lurched toward complying with a list of binding reforms of a consent decree targeting pervasive police misconduct.

Mitchelll said he plans to work closely with the department's federally appointed monitor, Robert Warshaw, to end the oversight program.

"I am going to sit down with the monitor and identify specifically what we need to do and how we need to do it to get to the end of this road," Mitchell said. "I think it's important not only for the Police Department, but I think it's important for the healing of this community to say that, you know, we can police ourselves and we can monitor ourselves."

Mitchell is expected to officially take over the reins of the department in late April or early May.