Oakland police ask for public's help in locating a possible kidnap vehicle

OAKLAND -- Investigators have released a photo and license plate number of a vehicle possibly involved in a Tuesday afternoon Oakland kidnapping.

Oakland police said that just before 2:00 p.m., a community member reported witnessing a possible kidnapping from the 10200 block of E Street.

oakland-kidnap OPDMEDIA

The community member observed two males force a female into the above pictured Chevy Pickup Truck, with CA license plate 8Y51451.

One of the males is described to be in his 30's, Black, 5'5", with dreadlocks, wearing a gray sweatshirt and blue jeans. The second male is described as White, 5'10", wearing a red mask and white shirt.

The only description of the female is that she has black hair.

If you have any knowledge or information regarding this incident, or the vehicle shown above, please notify the Oakland Police Department's Special Victims Section at 510-238-3641.