Oakland police ask for assistance in search for murder suspect

OAKLAND - The Oakland Police Department has released photos in hopes the community can help identify the individuals wanted in connection with the shooting death of Jose Amaya-Ramos.

The fatal shooting occurred on May 12th, just before 7:30 PM, in the 3400 block of Foothill Boulevard.

Once officers arrived, they located Jose Amaya-Ramos suffering from a gunshot wound. Medical personnel treated Amaya-Ramos at the scene before transporting him to an area hospital, where he died.

The investigation has revealed three armed men attempted to rob Amaya-Ramos and three others. As the three armed individuals left on foot in various directions, one of them fatally shot the victim. No one else was physically injured.

Police are asking anyone who knows the individuals involved or has information on the case to contact the Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.

A reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in this case.