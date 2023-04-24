Oakland police arrest suspect for double-homicide shooting on Birch Street

OAKLAND -- Oakland police arrested a man they believe shot and killed two people and wounded another Saturday night.

Police were called at 11:09 p.m. to the 9500 block of Birch Street. Officers found three victims with gunshot wounds.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to Children's Hospital.

The suspect was arrested at the scene.

The victims' names are being withheld pending notification of their families, police said Sunday.

Police said anyone with information can contact the Oakland police homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the TIP LINE at (510) 238-7950.