Oakland Police alerted to deadly shooting after several ShotSpotter activations

Oakland Police said a shooting took place early Tuesday that left one person dead.

Officers were alerted about the shooting via multiple ShotSpotter activations around 4:45 a.m.

While on their way, they were notified about someone arriving at an area hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said they learned the victim had been privately transported to the hospital and that the shooting happened on the 700 block of 21st Street.

The victim's identity will be released once next-of-kin are notified.

Police have not released any information about a suspect.