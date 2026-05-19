Oakland police arrest teen driver in high-speed crash that killed 3 pedestrians

Police in Oakland released additional details and announced the arrest of a teenage driver in connection with a high-speed crash that killed three pedestrians in East Oakland over the weekend.

At a briefing on Monday, Interim Police Chief James Beere provided an update on the investigation on the crash that took place on 85th Avenue near International Boulevard around 11:15 p.m. Saturday, describing the incident as a "profound tragedy."

According to preliminary findings, the driver was traveling northbound on 85th Avenue at a high rate of speed, estimated to be over 50 mph. As the driver was approaching the intersection, he struck multiple vehicles and tried to make a delayed turn, striking several pedestrians on the sidewalk.

Three of the pedestrians died at the scene. Three others were taken to the hospital and were listed in critical condition.

Beere said Monday that one of the victims remained in critical condition, while another victim is in stable condition and another has been released from the hospital.

The driver, identified as a 17-year-old, was taken to a local hospital and was later arrested. Beere said the driver is an Oakland resident but did not provide additional details.

At the briefing, Beere thanked members of the community who kept the driver at the scene.

"They helped detain the suspect and prevent him from fleeing, and I greatly appreciate your efforts. Again, just like I say every time at these news conferences, our commitment and coordination, collaboration with the community is what gets us through difficult times like this," Beere said.

Mayor Barbara Lee also thanked the community members at Monday's briefing.

"I have to say that the courage displayed by those on scene shows a growing trust between our neighborhoods, City Hall, and the Oakland Police Department. And we're not operating in isolation, but working as true partners to protect our community," Beere said.

According to Beere, no others were in the vehicle at the time of the collision.

Investigators are seeking a warrant for toxicology testing to determine if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the collision. Police said the case has been turned over to the Alameda County District Attorney's Office for charging.