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Oakland driver kills 3, injures 4 after veering onto sidewalk

By
Jose Fabian
Web Producer, CBS Bay Area
Jose Fabian is a web producer for CBS Bay Area where he reports on local crime, politics and breaking news. He studied political science and journalism at Sacramento State and was born and raised in Northern California.
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Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

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A driver struck and killed three people in East Oakland late Saturday night, the fire department said.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on International Boulevard, near 85th Avenue.

Officials said the driver crashed into a parked vehicle and then hit multiple people who were standing on the sidewalk. First responders arrived at the scene and found three dead and three others seriously injured.

The driver and one other person also had minor injuries.

According to a witness, the driver tried to run from the scene but was stopped by people in the area. 

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