Oakland driver kills 3, injures 4 after veering onto sidewalk

A driver struck and killed three people in East Oakland late Saturday night, the fire department said.

The crash happened around 11:15 p.m. on International Boulevard, near 85th Avenue.

Officials said the driver crashed into a parked vehicle and then hit multiple people who were standing on the sidewalk. First responders arrived at the scene and found three dead and three others seriously injured.

Advisory: Just before 11:15 PM, A vehicle struck cars & pedestrians at 85th & International.



- 3 Deceased on Arrival

- 3 transported to local hospitals (2 critical, 1 serious)

- 2 others awaiting medical transport (including the suspect) with minor injures).



Avoid the area. — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) May 17, 2026

The driver and one other person also had minor injuries.

According to a witness, the driver tried to run from the scene but was stopped by people in the area.