Oakland parcel tax measure supporters hold rally at city hall

Chaney Turner and other civic leaders gathered in front of Oakland City Hall to rally in favor of "Measure E," a parcel tax measure on the ballot.

"Keep our fire stations open as homes both in the hills and flatlands are vulnerable to fires, and need all stations to stay open and functioning," Turner said.

Turner is the director of voter engagement with nonprofit Oakland Rising Action. She had been passing out flyers for an event on Saturday.

"East Oakland Voter Party, where we're encouraging all of Oakland to come out, bring your ballots or vote on site," she told CBS News Bay Area.

If approved by voters, "Measure E" would tax single-family homes $192 per year to go towards emergency services, public safety and clean streets. City leaders anticipate that the tax would raise about $34 million per year.

"We lost funding for violence interrupters who could be on our ground supporting young people. Support for our unhoused neighbors, who desperately need services," Turner said.

The city said that over the past two years, they've experienced a $24 million loss or delayed federal funding for emergency services. Seneca Scott, served as East Bay Director for Union SEIU 1021, and is against the measure.

"It is a regressive tax. It's another tax to hide the financial mess that the city of Oakland is in, and the irresponsibility of the people who we have been instructed to watch after our money. They overspend, they underdeliver," Scott, a political consultant, told CBS News Bay Area. "This is emotional blackmail. Every single ad the city puts in front of us, has a fire truck. And they're using firemen, who are the most respected profession."

He added that he doesn't trust city government.

"They lied about 'Measure NN.' The last tax that we approved, Measure NN, promised 700 minimum (police) officers. And the only escape clause is if the city had a severe unanticipated event," he added.

But for neighbors like Turner, she is hoping for one thing with "Measure E."

"Essential services, especially, are available to those people in the East Oakland and West Oakland," she said.

City council is set to begin budget deliberations at a special meeting on June 1. Additionally, June 30 is the deadline for council to pass a balanced budget for the new fiscal year.