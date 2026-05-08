Oakland police officers injured in 3 violent incidents over 24 hours, including shooting

Three separate violent incidents involving Oakland police officers unfolded over a 24-hour span this week, including an early Friday morning traffic stop in East Oakland that ended with an officer shooting and injuring a suspect after two officers were dragged by a car, authorities said.

The latest incident happened in Oakland's Little Saigon neighborhood near 9th Avenue and International Boulevard.

According to Oakland police, two officers pulled over a white sedan and spotted a gun in plain view inside the car. Investigators say the driver tried to flee, dragging the officers with the vehicle before crashing into a large pile of trash and pinning one officer against a parked car.

Police said the pinned officer then opened fire, injuring the driver with one shot.

Authorities identified the suspect as a 21-year-old man from the Sacramento area who they say was in possession of a stolen gun. Police said he is expected to face multiple charges.

The two officers were treated and released from the hospital. The suspect was also listed in stable condition.

Neighbor Jaime Barrera, who lives across the street from the crime scene, said he heard the chaos unfold early Friday morning.

"I heard the crash, the car hit something - boom," Barrera described.

Barrera said violence and crime have become increasingly common in the neighborhood.

"It's bad, the street used to be good, not anymore," he said.

Police say the area has struggled with human trafficking and prostitution activity. Investigators are now working with federal agents to determine whether the suspect may be connected to a human trafficking case.

Oakland Interim Police Chief James Beere defended the department's proactive enforcement efforts despite the recent violence against officers.

"We are going to continue to make those arrests," Beere said. "But when you're more proactive and you're making more arrests, there's more likelihood of, unfortunately, bad things happening. And we're not going to stop. Our goal is to continue to reduce crime."

Business owners and residents near the shooting scene said the area has deteriorated in recent years, citing illegal dumping, drug activity and struggling small businesses.

"Looks like something scary, right? We don't know what to do," said Adrian Sanchez Acosta, who owns a repair shop nearby.

Barrera also described being victimized by crime in the neighborhood.

When asked whether he plans to move away, Barrera responded with a laugh, "Where else do I go? This is my house. If I move, it's to go to the cemetery."

Police also highlighted two other incidents involving injured officers during the same 24-hour period.

Authorities said the first happened Thursday morning near Lake Merritt, when officers interrupted a catalytic converter theft. Investigators say six suspects got into a getaway car and repeatedly rammed a police vehicle while trying to escape. Multiple officers suffered moderate injuries.

Later Thursday evening, also near Lake Merritt, police said a person suspected of arson resisted arrest and assaulted another officer, sending that officer to the hospital.

The incidents come less than two weeks after Oakland police shot and killed a man whom investigators say was pointing a gun at people in East Oakland.