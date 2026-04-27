Oakland police presence in city's Webster neighborhood

Oakland police on Monday said there is police activity on the 1800 block of 89th Avenue.

A person who described themselves as a lifelong resident of the area said the man police fatally shot was known to the area.

"He was the type of person that was very violent for no apparent reason," the resident said. "He was regularly shooting at people for no apparent reason … First, it was at the sky, then I guess he didn't get enough attention, so he started shooting at people."

There was a large police presence on Monday in Oakland's Webster neighborhood. CBS News Bay Area

According to the resident, the man killed by police lived in the area.

This is a developing story.