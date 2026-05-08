Suspect shot by Oakland police during traffic stop after officers dragged, pinned

Two Oakland police officers and a suspect were taken to hospitals early Friday morning after a traffic stop in East Oakland ended in a shooting.

Around 3:15 p.m., officers pulled over a vehicle on the 1200 block of 9th Avenue, between 12th Street and International Boulevard. During the traffic stop, police said the driver attempted to leave the scene after a firearm was found in plain view.

"The suspect vehicle attempted to flee, dragging one officer and pinning another between the suspect vehicle and a parked car," police said in a statement.

One of the officers discharged their department-issued firearm and struck the suspect, police said. After the shooting, officers performed life-saving measures on the suspect before paramedics arrived.

Both officers were taken to a local hospital and are in stable condition, the department said Friday. The suspect was also taken to a hospital and was in stable condition.

Police did not release the suspect's identity.

Oakland police are conducting criminal and administrative investigations into the shooting. Meanwhile, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office and the Community Police Review Agency are conducting their own independent investigations.

Police said the officers would be placed on paid administrative leave.