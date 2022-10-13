Oakland McDonald's workers strike over poor conditions

OAKLAND - Workers at a McDonald's restaurant in Oakland are on strike, citing poor conditions as their chief complaint.

Employees walked off the job Thursday after the air conditioning broke and the temperature in the restaurant reached 106 degrees, the strikers said on Twitter. The same social media post said that one worker suffered a migraine headache because of the heat, and vomited during her shift.

Workers were chanting and had signs raised at about 12:20 p.m. at the store at 6300 E. 14th St.

"Organizing is a right," they chanted.

Employees at the same location went on strike in April 2020 because they felt conditions at the store were unsafe amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

McDonald's Corp. did not immediately respond to a request for a comment.