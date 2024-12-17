Oakland police seek clues into deadly shooting at class reunion

Police in Oakland are seeking clues from the public in helping find the suspects in a deadly shooting at a class reunion that took place in September.

According to officers, Tony Miller was shot at DeFremery Park on the evening of Sep. 28, during the annual McClymonds High School Alumni Picnic. Police and paramedics tended to Miller, who later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital.

Witnesses told CBS News Bay Area following the incident that the reunion was wrapping up and that there were roughly 200 people at the park when the shooting happened.

Tony Miller, 38, was fatally shot during the McClymonds High School Alumni Picnic at DeFremery Park in West Oakland on Sep. 28, 2024. Oakland Police Department

"You could just see the look on other people's faces. The people were grabbing things and grabbing their children and moving and running," said neighbor Cynthia Thompson who attended the event and heard the gunshots.

"It must have been about 20 shots and it was dark. People were running and screaming but, at the same time, the police showed up real fast," said Harvey Yarbrough, who lives across the street from DeFremery Park.

Deputy Chief Fredrick Shavies said following the shooting that there may have been more than one shooter.

Police told CBS News Bay Area that Miller was a McClymonds graduate and was shot two days before his 39th birthday. The victim's twin brother, Tommy Miller, was 22 when he was killed in a 2008 shootout in East Oakland.

Tony Miller was the 70th homicide victim in Oakland this year.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the department's Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or the department's tip line at 510-238-7950. Photos or videos that could help in the investigation should be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.