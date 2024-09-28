1 killed in West Oakland shooting, investigation underway

OAKLAND – One person died at the hospital Saturday night after they were shot in West Oakland, police said.

Officers responded to the 1600 block of Adeline Street, near DeFremery Park, around 7:30 p.m. to investigate a ShotSpotter activation.

This is where they say they found a person with at least one gunshot wound. That person was rushed to the hospital where they later died, police said.

The homicide section responded to take over the investigation around the shooting.

The victim has not been identified. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Oakland Police Department.

Mayor Sheng Thao released a statement on Sunday in regards to the shooting.

"I am deeply saddened there was a shooting at the McClymonds Alumni Action Committee reunion picnic at DeFremery Park," Thao said.

I am deeply saddened there was a shooting at the McClymonds Alumni Action Committee reunion picnic at DeFremery Park. We will not tolerate this type of violence, especially at a peaceful annual gathering. OPD is investigating and I urge anyone who may know anything to contact the… — Mayor Sheng Thao 盛桃 (@MayorShengThao) September 29, 2024