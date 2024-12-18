Oakland police seek help to solve fatal shooting at high school reunion

One killed in shooting at high school reunion in west Oakland park

Police in Oakland are seeking the public's help in solving a fatal shooting in September during a high school reunion.

The shooting happened on Sept. 28 at DeFremery Park in East Oakland during the annual McClymonds High School Alumni Picnic.

The victim was identified as 38-year-old Tony Odell Miller.

Police investigate a deadly shooting at DeFremery Park in Oakland on Sept. 28, 2024. KPIX

Police sources told CBS News Bay Area that Miller, a McClymonds High School alumnus attending the reunion, was targeted in the shooting. Miller's twin brother was killed in a 2008 shootout in East Oakland, police said.

Witnesses said the picnic had already wrapped up but there were about 200 people at the park when the shooting happened. Police said there may have been more than one shooter and investigators are looking for any witnesses to the shooting to come forward

Anyone with any information about this case was asked to contact the police department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or provide a tip at (510) 238-7950. Any videos or photos that could assist with the investigation can be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.