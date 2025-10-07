Oakland residents reflect on Mayor Barbara Lee's 1st State of the City address

On Tuesday, Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee delivered her first State of the City address amid a host of problems usually only seen in much larger cities. But out on the streets, the residents seemed to understand that and took it into consideration as they delivered their own assessment of the state of "The Town."

Oakland's diversity was on full display in the Grand Lake area. That's where resident Rich Manley was enjoying a quiet cup of coffee, and he wasted no time relating the state of the city to the national situation.

"Putting it in perspective of the greater political environment in our country right now, I'd say I'm happy to live in California and in Oakland," he said.

But that doesn't mean that Oaklanders are blind to the realities of the city's problems.

"You know, downtown still has a feeling of danger," said Manley. "Four years ago, it was almost every day we were seeing burglaries, smash and grabs. But it's a lot less now, so thankfully I feel like that's gotten better."

As she waited for a bus, resident Maxine Williams thought the people walking around must be feeling pretty positive about the city.

"I think so, just the fact that they're walking around, you know what I mean?" she said, with a laugh.

Williams is keeping her sense of humor and has decided the best way to deal with Oakland's crime issues is to adapt to them.

"I've seen less of that, you know, break-ins and the bipping, things like that, the stealing of the catalytic converters. Mine got stolen," Williams said. "That's why I don't have a car now. I decided not to have a car because of that kind of thing!"

Resident Shon Andrews was also pragmatic about Oakland's problems, but he thought the responsibility lies with everyone.

"I think every city is having problems at this present time, under the leadership of, all the way from the top," he said. "But, you know, it could all get better if we want it to get better. And we just have to all try together to make it better."

But at the Mega Deluxe store on Grand Avenue, the Oakland-themed custom hats and T-shirts cast a positive light on the city. Store owner Wes Garcia said his merchandise - including a hat saying OAKLAND AGAINST THE WORLD - was a tribute to the town's spirit of resilience.

"There's such a pride for Oakland, for the residents or the people that live around here," said Garcia. "You feel that energy from them, that positive energy. So, you sort of try to reflect that as well, in your business."

Ronnie Fike works at the store and said Oakland's diversity can be its biggest strength and its biggest challenge.

"I think it has small wins and losses from time to time," Fike said. "Just, so many people live here, so many people are involved with politics. So many people have different opinions about things that it, sort of - sometimes it works out and sometimes it doesn't."

But just a few miles away is Chinatown, where community leader Carl Chan wasn't quite so optimistic.

"No, it's not doing well," Chan said. "There were always people walking, so vibrant. But it's pretty empty nowadays."

Chan has been a familiar voice in Chinatown, speaking out on issues of public safety and holding elected officials, especially the mayor, accountable. He was a driving force in the successful effort to recall Mayor Sheng Thao, and he still has questions about the new mayor's approach to the office.

"You have to be able to work with people who are capable and know how to run the city. I think that's very, very important," Chan said. "I'm not seeing that yet. Because all the people that she wants to be working with are all the people that are, so-called, loyal to her only. But we need more than that."

Things are by no means perfect in Oakland, politically and otherwise. But it was Andrews who delivered the final State of the City message from the people, with a uniquely Oakland style of optimism.

"It's gonna get better," he said, with a smile. "The same thing that we go through today, we don't have to go through tomorrow. Thank God for that!"