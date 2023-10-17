Oakland man killed in solo Fairfield crash now thought to be homicide victim

FAIRFIELD — An Oakland man's death, originally thought to have been the result of a solo vehicle crash in Fairfield last week, is now being investigated as a homicide after an autopsy revealed he had been shot, according to police.

The 44-year-old man, whose name hasn't been released, was found dead inside a pickup truck at about 8:30 a.m. Friday near Cement Hill Road west of Peabody Road in Fairfield.

Officers originally thought the man had driven off the road sometime Thursday night and hit several structures before coming to a stop in an area not easily seen from the road.

"Although preliminary evidence suggested a traffic accident had occurred, the autopsy later confirmed a bullet was present in the victim's body," Fairfield police said in a news release Tuesday.