Oakland man killed in overnight crash in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD – A man was found dead in Fairfield on Friday morning after he was ejected from his truck in a solo-vehicle crash.

At about 8:30 a.m., a pickup truck was discovered off the road near Cement Hill Road west of Peabody Road, according to Fairfield police.

The truck's driver, a 44-year-old man from Oakland, was found dead nearby.

Authorities declined to release the victim's name until his family is notified of the death. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

"Initial evidence suggests the accident occurred last night, but the truck wasn't discovered until daylight due to its hidden location off the road," Fairfield police said in a statement.