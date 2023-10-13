Watch CBS News
North Bay News

Oakland man killed in overnight crash in Fairfield

/ CBS/Bay City News Service

PIX Now afternoon edition 10-13-23
PIX Now afternoon edition 10-13-23 06:33

FAIRFIELD – A man was found dead in Fairfield on Friday morning after he was ejected from his truck in a solo-vehicle crash.

At about 8:30 a.m., a pickup truck was discovered off the road near Cement Hill Road west of Peabody Road, according to Fairfield police.

The truck's driver, a 44-year-old man from Oakland, was found dead nearby.

Authorities declined to release the victim's name until his family is notified of the death. The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation.

"Initial evidence suggests the accident occurred last night, but the truck wasn't discovered until daylight due to its hidden location off the road," Fairfield police said in a statement.

First published on October 13, 2023 / 3:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.