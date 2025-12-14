Oakland holiday event aimed at healing held for families affected by gun violence

As the holiday season approaches, families affected by gun violence gathered in Oakland for a community event aimed at healing, remembrance and support.

The Love Life Foundation recently hosted a holiday gathering for families who have lost loved ones to gun violence. The event was created by the organization's founder, Donald Lacy, who lost his daughter to gun violence in 1997.

"The holidays are always a rough time for people like me who've lost their children, because Christmas was a very happy day for my daughter. She loved Christmas," Lacy said. "So, you feel that loss more than ever during the holidays, so this is a great way for people to come together, support each other, love on each other, and move forward as a united community."

Oakland families came together for a community meal and holiday gifts, sharing personal stories and leaning on others who understand the depth of their loss.

"We have a shared experience, and everybody grieves and goes through it different," one attendee said. "You know, some days it's even hard to get out of the bed, other days I feel inspired. So, it's a way of us holding each other up, because we have that shared experience, and it's equally, if not even more important, doing the work to make Oakland better and safer for all of us."

Singer and author Sah Stewart also attended the event and reflected on losing her husband to gun violence one year ago.

"We won't heal sharing with people who don't understand our pain right. You can talk to people about your pain, but, unless you've gone through it, you really don't have a true connection to what it feels like," Stewart said.

Lacy said the gathering was meant to offer comfort, encourage forgiveness and promote violence prevention, particularly during a time of year that can be especially difficult for grieving families.

"Pray and surround yourself with love," Lacy said. "You can feel in this room tonight, even though some of the stories of loss were horrific, there's a lot of love, a lot of unity, a lot of community. So, surround yourself with love, love on yourself, and celebrate the life of your lost loved one."

Organizers said the event served as a reminder that even in grief, there is space for growth, healing and hope.