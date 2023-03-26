Oakland live music venue the Elbo Room gets new buyer just in time

Oakland live music venue the Elbo Room gets new buyer just in time

Oakland live music venue the Elbo Room gets new buyer just in time

OAKLAND -- A popular live music venue in the East Bay decided to call it quits, but on Saturday, the owners learned the Elbo Room will live on after all.

Elbo Room in Oakland. CBS

The Oakland outpost of the original Elbo Room in San Francisco's Mission District opened 5 years ago, and features music from different genres.

Co-owner Matt Shapiro has also been bartending and booking shows at both venues for 20 years.

"It's bittersweet. It's exciting. It's a long time culmination of a lot of efforts," said Shapiro.

Shapiro decided he was ready for change last fall. He is planning to move to Germany to be with his wife.

He and his business partner Erik Cantu became owners of the San Francisco location in 2010 after years of working there. The original location eventually closed when the owner of the building sold it, but the pair had already opened the Oakland branch on Broadway near Jack London Square.

"It means a lot. There's a lot of emotions attached to it," said Shapiro.

On Saturday, the Elbo Room announced on Instagram that it officially found a buyer, describing them as two local guys who said they will keep the name. The new owners plan to reopen in June.

"It's special. It's my form of entertainment and it's convenient for me from San Ramon rather than having to cross the bridge," said Robert Zorovic of San Ramon.

Longtime live music fan Zorovic comes to the Elbo Room for the small acts and intimate experience. He was pleased to hear the news about its future.

"Feel very good about that and looking forward to it hoping they keep traditions," he added.

The last night under Shapiro's ownership is March 31st.