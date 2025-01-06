Man charged with wife's murder in 2023 shooting on I-580 in Oakland

A man accused of fatally shooting his wife on Interstate 580 in Oakland nearly two years ago will appear in court Tuesday on multiple charges, including murder, following his recent arrest.

The Alameda County District Attorney's Office announced Monday that 49-year-old Natanuel McCowan was charged in the death of his wife, Laketha McCowan. According to the criminal complaint, the suspect shot his wife on the shoulder of the freeway near the Edwards Avenue offramp on the morning of Feb. 26, 2023.

Laketha McCowan was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following nearly two years of investigation, charges were formally filed against Natanuel McCowan on Jan. 2 and an arrest warrant was issued, according to the California Highway Patrol. Later that night, CHP officers along with local police located him at the Sky River Casino in Elk Grove south of Sacramento, where he was arrested without incident.

CHP DETECTIVES ARREST OAKLAND MAN FOR 2023 MURDER OF WIFE OAKLAND, Calif. - Detectives with the California Highway... Posted by CHP - Oakland on Friday, January 3, 2025

"This arrest is a great example of the teamwork necessary between law enforcement and prosecutors to hold suspects to answer for their crimes," CHP Golden Gate Division Chief Don Goodbrand said in a statement.

Natanuel McCowan is facing one count of murder, one count of corporal injury to a relationship partner and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon with prior convictions, prosecutors said. The murder count includes a special allegation for personal and intentional discharge of a firearm, causing great bodily injury.

Prosecutors said Nathanial McCowan is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday. He faces up to 56 years to life in prison if convicted and sentenced of all charges.