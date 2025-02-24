Watch CBS News
Crime

Oakland Housing Authority police officer, suspect injured in exchange of gunfire

By Carlos Castañeda

/ CBS San Francisco

Shooting injures Oakland Housing Authority police officer
Shooting injures Oakland Housing Authority police officer 00:36

An Oakland Housing Authority police officer and a suspect were shot and injured in an exchange of gunfire early Monday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight at the Tassafaronga Village Apartments at 85th Avenue and G Street in the Woodland neighborhood just east of the Oakland Coliseum. 

Housing Authority police spokesperson Darolyn Davis said the exchange of gunfire occurred after the suspect was pulled over on a traffic stop.

The officer was shot in the knee and was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Davis said.

The Oakland Police Department is investigating the shooting. No other information was immediately available.

Police have closed 85th Avenue from G Street to E Street. 

The Oakland Housing Authority Police Department was created in 1974 to work with the city's police department to prevent and respond to crime at authority-owned/controlled properties. 

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.

Carlos Castañeda

Carlos E. Castañeda is a senior editor of news and social media for CBS Bay Area.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.