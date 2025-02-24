Oakland Housing Authority police officer, suspect injured in exchange of gunfire

An Oakland Housing Authority police officer and a suspect were shot and injured in an exchange of gunfire early Monday morning, authorities said.

The shooting happened shortly after midnight at the Tassafaronga Village Apartments at 85th Avenue and G Street in the Woodland neighborhood just east of the Oakland Coliseum.

Housing Authority police spokesperson Darolyn Davis said the exchange of gunfire occurred after the suspect was pulled over on a traffic stop.

The officer was shot in the knee and was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The suspect was also hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Davis said.

The Oakland Police Department is investigating the shooting. No other information was immediately available.

Police have closed 85th Avenue from G Street to E Street.

The Oakland Housing Authority Police Department was created in 1974 to work with the city's police department to prevent and respond to crime at authority-owned/controlled properties.

This is a breaking news update. More information to be added as available.

Bay City News Service contributed to this report.