Woman found dead in Oakland hills; Case being investigated as homicide

A woman was found dead in the Oakland hills east of Interstate Highway 580 and police are investigating the case as possible homicide.

Oakland Police said a report came in just before 7:30 p.m. about a dead body on the 5100 block of Keller Avenue. When officers arrived, they found an unresponsive woman and she was pronounced deceased by medical personnel on the scene.

Homicide investigators then responded to the scene and took over the investigation into the woman's death. Her name was withheld until her family members were notified.

Police asked anyone with information to contact the department's Homicide Section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950.