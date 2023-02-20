Oakland homes, airport darkened by massive power failure; Alameda drawbridges shut down

OAKLAND -- A massive power outage darkened homes and businesses across a wide swath of Oakland on Sunday afternoon.

Oakland fire officials tweeted that the blackout was triggered by a fire at a substation.

"Oakland Fire is currently responding to a Fire at the PG&E substation near 50th Avenue and Coliseum Way. PG&E reports approximately 50K customers in the City of Oakland may be impacted by this outage."

Oakland fire spokesman Michael Hunt told KPIX at 2:46 p.m. that "a transformer exploded at the PGE substation at 50th Ave. and Coliseum Way. The fire is now out but PG&E is now starting to make repairs to restore power."

The fire at the substation located at 50th x Coliseum is now out, as of 230PM. Please check the PG&E outage map at https://t.co/Cd7qhZjkMo for current status updates and timelines for restoration. There is no Hazmat concern or evacuations necessary. No further updates. pic.twitter.com/SPm6kTTTUt — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) February 19, 2023

The cause of the fire was not immediately known. PG&E officials said they expected crews to restore power by 3:30 p.m.

sunday-power-outage pge

The power outage also bled over into Alameda's residential grid and it disrupted traffic access to the island via its drawbridges.

Alameda Municipal Power officials said the issue was with a PG&E transmission line.

"AMP is experiencing a major outage due to a PG&E transmission outage. We are attempting to determine cause and when power will be restored. We appreciate your patience and will update as more information is know," the officials said.

The outage was impacting the bridges to the island. The Posey and Webster tubes were the only ways to enter and exit Alameda.

Power also was off at Oakland International Airport, shutting down some of the the security checkpoints. It was not immediately known if flights into the facility were being impacted.

"At approximately 12:58 p.m. today, there was a power outage at Oakland International Airport. It was caused by a PG&E line that went out," airport spokesman Robert Bernardo told KPIX. "Despite the outage, Terminal 1 has one lane open at security screening and Terminal 2 has two screening lanes open."

Service was also disrupted on BART Oakland Airport Connector trains. The trains were replaced by shuttles that were departing every 18 minutes.

Airport officials said power was restored by 2:50 p.m. Some flights were delayed but there were no cancellations during the outage, Bernardo said.

Oakland Airport terminal 1-Power Outage pic.twitter.com/nP23lU4Ve0 — MarcM (@siempretrucha) February 19, 2023

The power outage in Oakland has caused traffic issues, folks are stranded in elevators, and the airport is completely at a standstill. pic.twitter.com/qOImT0oL7L — Ｎｅｒｄｙ 🅰🅳🅳🅸🅲🆃 (@Nerdy_Addict) February 19, 2023

Breaking news, will be updated