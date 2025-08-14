Suspected DUI driver strikes multiple pedestrians in Oakland hit-and-run incident

Multiple pedestrians were struck by a suspected drunken driver Monday evening just steps away from a North Oakland high school campus.

Officers were sent to the 5200 block of Broadway at about 7:30 p.m. Monday to investigate a report that several people had been hit by a vehicle. When they arrived, officers found "multiple pedestrians who sustained injuries," and paramedics took them to hospitals for treatment, police said.

Police officials declined to say how many people were hurt, how badly, or whether they were crossing the street or on the sidewalk when they were hit.

The driver, whose name wasn't released, allegedly fled after the collision but was found nearby a "short while later" and arrested, police said.

"It appears alcohol may have played a factor in this collision," police said in an email on Wednesday.

The collision was about a half-block away from Oakland Technical High School's upper campus on Clifton Street in the Rockridge neighborhood.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Oakland Police Department Traffic Section at (510) 777-8570. Photos and videos can be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.