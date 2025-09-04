Shooting on Highway 880 in Oakland injures driver, blocks southbound lanes

A shooting on Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland on Thursday afternoon injured a driver and led to the closure of all southbound lanes, authorities said.

The California Highway Patrol said officers were dispatched at about 2:45 p.m. to investigate a shooting on southbound Highway 880 just south of 66th Avenue and across from the Oakland Coliseum complex.

Witnesses originally reported the shooting to 911 before the victim pulled over and called for help, the CHP said. Officers arrived to find a white sedan on the left shoulder and the driver who had been struck in the abdomen.

Medics and CHP officers surround a vehicle on the shoulder of southbound Interstate Highway 880 in Oakland where a driver had pulled over after being shot, September 4, 2025. KPIX

The driver was able to exit the vehicle medics took him to a hospital for treatment. His condition was unknown.

All lanes of southbound I-880 were closed at approximately 3:15 p.m. to search for evidence. Southbound drivers were being diverted to the 23rd Avenue offramp.

The CHP asked anyone with information about the shooting to call its tipline at (707) 917-4491.