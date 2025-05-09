An Oakland who mom lost two sons to gun violence found support in the Urban Peace Movement

The Urban Peace Movement is working to end the cycle of violence in Oakland

Ersula Capers lost both of her sons to gun violence just a few years ago, and she misses them every single day.

"It's been really hard on me, it's not easy for me," Capers told CBS News Bay Area.

Eric Radford I died in 2022, and Eric Radford III died in 2023.

Capers said she was lost, and couldn't find the strength to live through each day.

"I have not really wanted to be around anyone, I've been to myself not talking to anyone," she said.

But things changed when she crossed paths with Briana Manning and the Urban Peace Movement, a nonprofit organization in Oakland that provides resources for families impacted by violence and also fosters youth leadership.

"When my sons had passed away, she was here, and they were all there for me," Capers said. "They helped me to get through my pain, whatever I was going through."

Urban Peace Movement offers mental health resources, including healing sessions. Manning helps connect families with emergency support and therapy.

"Always a give and take, so it's never just, 'oh I'm working with the families.' I also learn stuff working with them as well," Manning, the community healing program coordinator, told CBS News Bay Area.

She added, however, that nonprofit organizations have been facing many challenges.

"Community programs are very underfunded. And that is a really big problem that we have across Oakland in general. It's really sad to see that our programs are not being invested in," she said.

Manning said, however, that they are doing what they can with what they have.

"Rent, PG&E, help me with food, she'd bring food boxes when I didn't have any soap, all types of things. She'd just help me with so many things," Capers said.

A few weeks ago, Oakland Police said that in the first three months of the year, violent crime is down 33% from the same period last year. Manning believes it's the critical work her group does in the community that helps foster positivity.

"There's so much good that's happening in our communities. There's so much love, there's so much light, people pouring into each other. And I wish we were able to document that more, instead of saying Oakland is a bad place. When it's not," she said.

She said she strives to help more mothers, just like Capers.

"Just to see her growth and just to see her just not giving up on herself and see her raise her grandbaby, even with her health issues going on, she has a really big heart," Manning said.

And Capers said she is grateful for Manning, and is excited to continue on their friendship for years to come.

"She can't disappear, she cannot go anywhere," Capers said, laughing.