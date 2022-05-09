Person shot dead in Oakland hills along Grizzly Peak Boulevard

OAKLAND -- One person was killed in an apparent shooting Sunday on Grizzly Peak Boulevard in Oakland, police said Monday.

The shooting occurred shortly after 7:15 p.m. in the 3900 block of Grizzly Peak Boulevard, not far from the Grizzly Peak Boulevard Overlook.

Officers responded following a report of a person down in the area, according to police. When officers arrived, they located the male victim with apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

He died where officers found him, according to police. His name is being withheld until his family is told of his death, police said.