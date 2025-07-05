Oakland resident injured, 2 dogs dead in fire caused by illegal fireworks

An Oakland resident was injured, and two dogs died in a structure fire caused by illegal fireworks on Friday, the Oakland Fire Department said.

The Fire Department, around 10:40 p.m., said it responded to a fire at a 2-story duplex on the 1600 block of 78th Avenue.

Update: This incident has been placed Under Control as of 11:14pm. Red Cross was requested for support services. Approximately 30 firefighters remain on scene. Two dogs died and one person transported by Falck. Cause of fire = illegal fireworks. https://t.co/BggT1tfw79 pic.twitter.com/3QHEL1ZwEq — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) July 5, 2025

About 30 firefighters responded to the scene, and the fire was under control by 11:15 p.m.

One person was injured, and two dogs died, the fire department said. According to Oakland Fire, the cause was illegal fireworks.