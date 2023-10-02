Watch CBS News
Environment

Oakland firefighters respond to grass fire threatening homes

By Jose Fabian

/ CBS San Francisco

PIX Now Afternoon Edition 10-2-23
PIX Now Afternoon Edition 10-2-23 08:49

OAKLAND — Oakland firefighters responded to a grass fire near a residential area Monday afternoon.

The fire department said crews were sent to the 7800 block of Outlook Avenue around 4 p.m. for a 1-acre grass fire.

It was upgraded to a 2nd alarm fire shortly after, as the fire had a moderate rate of spread and was threatening homes. One home had its attic catch fire, the department said. 

While crews worked to extinguish the home fire, other firefighters were containing the grass fire off Parker Avenue.

First published on October 2, 2023 / 4:40 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.