Oakland firefighters respond to grass fire threatening homes

OAKLAND — Oakland firefighters responded to a grass fire near a residential area Monday afternoon.

The fire department said crews were sent to the 7800 block of Outlook Avenue around 4 p.m. for a 1-acre grass fire.

Update #2): There is active fire in the attic in one structure in 7800 block of Outlook, and crews continue to extinguish vegetation fires below off Parker Ave.



It was upgraded to a 2nd alarm fire shortly after, as the fire had a moderate rate of spread and was threatening homes. One home had its attic catch fire, the department said.

While crews worked to extinguish the home fire, other firefighters were containing the grass fire off Parker Avenue.