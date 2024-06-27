Oakland firefighter drowns off San Diego beach

An Oakland firefighter drowned early Thursday morning while swimming in the ocean off a San Diego beach, fire officials said.

Firefighter-paramedic Caeden Laffan drowned while swimming at Pacific Beach north of Mission Bay. The Oakland Fire Department said details of what happened were still being investigated.

San Diego Fire-Rescue said Laffan's body was found washed into the north side of Crystal Pier after a crew searched the area with a lifeguard boat and a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter.

KSND San Diego reported family and friends of the victim, including other Oakland firefighters, were at the scene during the search and were present when his body was recovered.

The Oakland Fire Department said Laffan was 25 years old and graduated from the Recruit Academy Class in 2019.

"Caeden Laffan was a young enthusiastic member of the Oakland Fire Department, with a bright future ahead of him, and we're all heartbroken today after learning of this tragic event," said Fire Chief Damon Covington in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the entire Laffan family, and all who know him, worked with him, and loved him. The Laffan family and I sincerely appreciate the coordination and support of the San Diego Fire Department as our members continue to respond and grieve."

Covington told KSND that Laffan was in San Diego for the Firefighting Summer Olympics.

Laffan's father, Sean Laffan, was interim assistant chief of the Oakland Fire Department when he suffered a heart attack inside the department headquarters at Frank Ogawa Plaza and died at age 42 in 2020.