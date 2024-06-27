Oakland fire chief press conference on fireighter drowning in San Diego
Oakland firefighter-paramedic Caeden Laffan drowned early Thursday morning while swimming at Pacific Beach in San Diego.
Read more: https://cbsloc.al/3VApANW
Website: http://kpix.com/
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/CBSSanFrancisco
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CBSSanFrancisco
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kpixtv/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/KPIXtv
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.