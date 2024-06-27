3-alarm fire burns warehouse in West Oakland

Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze that struck a warehouse in West Oakland on Wednesday night, according to fire officials.

The Oakland Fire Department said crews were alerted to a structure fire in the 1700 block of 24th Street around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, they found a burning warehouse of a roofing supply company.

In a statement on social media just after midnight, the fire department said its crews had contained the fire to the main building of the supply company and kept the flames from reaching the yard.

Update 1) Crews continue working to extinguish this 3 alarm fire. Two hrs into the incident, the Fire is contained but Not under control. Still an active fire incident. No injuries reported, and crews will be at the property overnight and thru the morning to mitigate hot spots. https://t.co/Mg1xBxlc0n pic.twitter.com/rhpYD9rs6W — Oakland Fire Department (CA) (@OaklandFireCA) June 27, 2024



Residents nearby were advised to keep their windows closed due to the amount of smoke coming from the affected area.