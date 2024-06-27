Watch CBS News
3-alarm fire burns warehouse in West Oakland

Firefighters battled a three-alarm blaze that struck a warehouse in West Oakland on Wednesday night, according to fire officials.

The Oakland Fire Department said crews were alerted to a structure fire in the 1700 block of 24th Street around 10:15 p.m. Wednesday. Upon arrival, they found a burning warehouse of a roofing supply company.

In a statement on social media just after midnight, the fire department said its crews had contained the fire to the main building of the supply company and kept the flames from reaching the yard.

 
Residents nearby were advised to keep their windows closed due to the amount of smoke coming from the affected area.

