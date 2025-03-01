4 Oakland fire stations at risk of temporarily closing will remain open despite budget shortfall

4 Oakland fire stations up for temporary closure to stay open

4 Oakland fire stations up for temporary closure to stay open

Four Oakland fire stations at risk of temporarily closing will remain open this fiscal year amidst a budget deficit, the city administrator announced.

The city council adopted a contingency budget resolution in July 2024 to close a projected budget shortfall of nearly $130 million for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

Part of the resolution included a hiring freeze, canceling two police academies and temporarily closing multiple fire stations.

On Thursday, the city administrator and the city's budget team presented a report summarizing recent expenditures and reductions to the City Council's Finance and Management Committee.

Based on the progress, the previously announced plans to temporarily close more fire stations have been canceled, for now.

Fire stations 25 and 28, located in Oakland Hills, were temporarily closed in January and will remain that way through June.

In mid-February, Oakland city leaders said they found about $8 million to allocate in their budget. Some called for it to be used to fund the operations of multiple fire stations that are already closed or at risk of closing.

However, the city council was expected to vote on allocating that money toward the fire department on March 4.