Oakland father of 2 remains hospitalized after being shot in the head while napping

A 33-year-old father of two is fighting for his life in a hospital after being shot while taking a nap in his East Oakland home on Aug. 1

Run Hua Kuang had just come back from his job as a delivery driver when he laid down to take a nap.

Then, at a little before 5 p.m., someone fired a bullet that penetrated the wall of his apartment in the 2200 block of East 19th Street.

It went through a headboard and then through his head and out his left eye, according to an account of the shooting posted on GoFundMe by his sister.

Kuang was taken to a hospital where he endured a seven-hour surgery and is now in the ICU, according to his sister, Jasmine Kuang.

A spokesperson for the Oakland Housing Authority, which is in charge of the investigation because it manages the apartment building, said they don't have a lot of details yet and are still looking for a suspect.

Jasmine Kuang said her brother "immigrated to the US from Taishan, China in 2005 searching for the American Dream for his family" and is the sole provider for his wife, his 7-month-old and 3-year-old daughters and his parents.

Anyone with information is asked to call the OHA police dispatch number at (510) 535-3100 or the crime tip line at 510-535-3155.