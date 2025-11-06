Midday shooting at East Oakland gas station leaves 2 dead next to neighborhood park

Two people were killed in a shooting at a gas station in East Oakland just before noon Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting happened just after 11:30 a.m. at a gas station at the corner of 98th Avenue and C Street, across the street from Elmhurst Park. The Oakland Police Department said when officers arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Both victims died at the scene, police said.

Video from the scene showed the two bodies on the ground next to each other in the gas station driveway on the C Street side adjacent to the park.

Police said investigators were determining the circumstances surrounding the shooting. No suspect information or motive was available.

The victims' identification was withheld until their families could be notified.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Police Department's homicide section at (510) 238-3821 or the tip line at (510) 238-7950. Persons with videos or photos that could help investigators were asked to send them to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.