Woman found fatally shot along Oakland's Embarcadero; suspect arrested

Authorities have announced an arrest after a woman was found fatally shot near Oakland's waterfront Thursday night.

According to police, officers were called to the 1800 block of Embarcadero around 8:30 p.m. following reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a woman suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

Responding paramedics pronounced the woman deceased at the scene. The woman's name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, police said.

Later that night, authorities located the suspect. Around 2:45 a.m. Friday, San Francisco Police Department officers arrested the suspect, only identified as an adult male.

The suspect has been transferred to Oakland police custody, officers said.

Additional information about the shooting was not immediately available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the department's Homicide Section at 510-238-3821 or their tip line at 510-238-7950. Photos or videos relevant to the investigation should be emailed to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.