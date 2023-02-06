Vehicle hits, kills pedestrian in crosswalk in San Jose

SAN JOSE -- A pedestrian in a crosswalk was killed in a vehicle crash in San Jose Monday morning.

San Jose police said California Highway Patrol units responded at 7:01 a.m. to the area of S Jackson Ave and Interstate Highway 680 onramp to a report of a traffic collision involving a pedestrian.

The preliminary investigation found an adult male pedestrian was in a crosswalk when a 2011 Toyota sedan driven by an adult female struck him, police said. The Toyota was heading north on Jackson Ave. and making a left turn onto the southbound Highway 680 onramp when it hit the pedestrian.

The unidentified victim suffered major injuries and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity was withheld pending notification of his family.

The driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said. There was no immediate word if alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

The CHP turned the case over to San Jose police once it was determined the crash happened in the department's jurisdiction.

It was the second fatal traffic accident in San Jose in 2023 and the third victim. It was also the first pedestrian death of the year.

Anyone with information about the crash was urged to contact Detective Aldinger #4183 of the San José Police Department's Traffic Investigations Unit at 4183@sanjoseca.gov or 408-277-4654.