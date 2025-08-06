Deadly early morning crash and fire in Oakland shuts portions of Highway 13 and 580

A fatal car crash that ended in a fire shut down portions of state Highway 13 and Interstate Highway 580 in Oakland early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP said that around 3:10 a.m., patrol officers learned about a car that had crashed on northbound Highway 13, just north of I-580. The vehicle reportedly caught fire following the crash.

The transition between northbound Highway 13 and westbound I-580 was shut down, with no estimated time of reopening immediately provided.

Motorists are advised to expect delays in the affected areas and seek alternate routes while authorities continue to clear the scene and investigate the crash.

There were no further details about the fatal crash immediately provided.