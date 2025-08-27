Oakland Police investigating deadly shooting near Marston Campbell Park

Oakland Police are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday near Marston Campbell Park.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. on the 700 block of 17th Street.

Police said they received multiple reports of a shooting and that there were several ShotSpotter activations in the area.

According to police, a victim was found in the area, and they were declared dead at the scene.

Detectives will be in the area to investigate, and police ask that anyone with information call them at 510-238-3821.

The identity of the victim will be released once next of kin are notified.