Watch: Scene of horrific crash in Oakland on International Boulevard

Oakland police are investigating a crash in East Oakland that sent a driver to the hospital in critical condition early Monday morning.

The wreck was reported just after 4 a.m. near 54th Avenue and International Boulevard, according to a release from the Oakland Police Department.

Investigators are working to determine the cause. Police did not release any other information.