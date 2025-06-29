Oakland children's hospital workers end strike after judge denies injunction

Employees at UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital in Oakland will be back at work on Monday after deciding to end their strike.

According to the National Union of Healthcare Workers, a federal judge denied their request to stop UCSF Health from proceeding to cancel union contracts.

The cancellation would turn Oakland Hospital Employees into direct UCSF employees, effective July 6.

Jackie Patrick has worked at the hospital as a patient care assistant for 32 years and spent several days out on the picket line.

"It was horrible to be striking because we would rather be inside taking care of our patients," said Patrick.

They're going back, despite not getting what they wanted, but they know their patients need them.

"I love the children because sometimes kids are so scared and it's a calming effect if you come into the room and you smile and hug them," Patrick said about the fulfilling opportunities her job provides.

The union says they're still fighting in other ways after their request to stop UCSF Health from cancelling union contracts was denied.

"How that impacts me personally is that they're changing our benefits," explained Patrick. "The benefits in our contracts are very good. We fought for a good contract. We'll have to contribute a percentage to our retirement, which our retirement is fully funded. We'll have to contribute a healthcare premium plus our co-pays, which we don't pay that now."

Patrick says if they are converted to UCSF workers, some of her co-workers will make thousands of dollars less each years because of the changes to their benefits.

The union believes the integration plan violates their contract with the hospital and a hearing is scheduled for July 17th.

"At the next hearing, they'll decide if we have the right to go to arbitration, which we believe that we do because this is subcontracting," Patrick said.

They're also seeking injunction relief from the National Labor Relations Board.

In a statement from UCSF Health, they say this integration is to help with one goal: delivering even better care for Oakland's children.

"This transition will improve care for our patients and families, who should not have to navigate two separate systems to get the services their children need. It will also provide employees with significantly expanded benefits and career opportunities. This transition is also critical to delivering on our $1.6 billion investment in UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland, which will strengthen the hospital's role as a leading center for pediatric care in the East Bay for decades to come."

Some employees are considering early retirement because of the situation. But for Patrick, she's going to continue to fight for her contract while supporting their patients.

"The community that we serve a lot of them are low-income, Medi-Cal patients," Patrick said. "We don't care who you are. You come to that door and we're going to see you, money or no money. We're going to love you, money or no money."