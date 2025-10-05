Oakland celebrates Ballers' championship win with a parade

Oakland turned out in full force on Sunday afternoon to celebrate its newest hometown heroes, the Oakland Ballers, after the team won the Pioneer Baseball League Championship.

The parade circled Raimondi Park in West Oakland, where the Ballers play their home games. Fans cheered and chanted "Let's go, Oakland" as players waved from convertibles and floats during the celebration, which organizers described as a moment of pride for a city that's seen too many sports heartbreaks in recent years.

"Amazing. I look at this community coming together, not only for a game, but just to be here to celebrate with us, it's awesome," said catcher Tyler Lozano.

The championship marks a major milestone for the young franchise, which was founded just two years ago by two lifelong Oakland A's fans after the A's announced their plan to leave the city. Few believed the upstart independent team would find success so quickly, let alone win it all in their second season.

The odds were stacked against them in the best-of-five championship series. The Ballers were down two games to none before roaring back to win three straight and claim the title.

"Oakland's been counted out since before the beginning. We've always been an underdog, not just in sports, but in life," said co-founder Paul Freedman. "But people from Oakland know there's something special about us. We're resilient. We always punch above our weight in terms of culture, in terms of music, in terms of art, and in terms of sports. And the thing about sports is it becomes a part of your identity, it becomes a part of your pride. We delivered a championship. That's what we wanted to do. We wanted to remind everybody that this is a city of champions."

For Lozano, who grew up in Stockton, the win represents more than a title. He said the city's sense of community reminds him of home.

"Everyone up here has talked about community," he said. "For someone who grew up in Stockton and coming here, I really see what Oakland is about. I really see why you guys built a community and loved each other through everything. Being a part of that is super welcoming for myself [and my teammates]."

Fans say the victory gives Oakland something to rally around, especially after losing three professional sports teams and dealing with a stream of negative headlines.

"It's a start," said Loreen Makishima, a Baller's fan. "It's something that we can all come together on and say, 'Hey, we have earned something here, we have a championship."

For many of the players, the title is deeply personal. Most have spent years chasing their dreams of making it to the major leagues. Lozano's grandmother, Ramona Lozano, fought back tears as she talked about how proud she was of her 25-year-old grandson.

"Very proud. I couldn't be prouder," she said. "He's a good boy. And I'm glad he's made it to where he is today."

Lozano said this championship isn't just for the team, it's for everyone who believes in Oakland.

"I didn't write anything. I came up here to just look at all of you guys and say thank you," he told the cheering crowd. "To be able to see my grandparents experience this with me is something that I can cherish forever."

As for what's next, the team's founders said they're not 100% sure yet. Money is always a challenge for independent clubs like the Ballers. But they plan to come back stronger next season, and they're even hoping to play a game at the Oakland Coliseum if possible.