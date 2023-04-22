Oakland small businesses see hopes of ballpark business revival dashed with A's move

OAKLAND -- For so many small business owners, the latest news of the A's likely departure hurts, not only as fans but also puts their stores in a state of limbo, especially the ones that would have benefited from all the foot traffic some neighborhoods would have seen with the construction of a new ballpark.

Born and raised in Oakland, George Rodriguez has been cutting hair since he was a teenager.

"I started really young. It was a hobby, then became a career," said Rodriguez. "It's been a journey."

Rodriguez opened his first business, Kingsmen Grooming Parlor, last year on 2nd Street in Jack London Square, after nearly two decades of building his clientele.

"It's a beautiful city. There's a lot to build here but everyone's leaving," said Rodriguez.

The A's ballpark project at Howard Terminal would have made a significant impact for his employees.

"It would have brought more foot traffic and made more barbers here more successful," said Rodriguez.

Nearby, Eurydice Manning expanded her small business, James and the Giant Cupcake, with its second location and production facility in Jack London Square in 2018, knowing it could grow even more with the A's as new neighbors.

"It was always 'Hey, just wait til the A's get here it's going to be great with lots of new customers,'" said Manning. "We were just kind of waiting out for that."

Economists predicted the billion-dollar project would have created some 2,000 construction jobs, many going to local workers and businesses.

"It's a significant hit," said Michael Bernick, a labor attorney and former director of California's Employment Development Department. "For those businesses in that area especially the ones that came to that area with the expectation the stadium would be built it's a big big deal."

For young entrepreneurs like Rodriguez, they can only sharpen their skills despite a setback, but it's still difficult to see another opportunity pass so quickly.

"Why is it called 'Rooted in Oakland?' Why? Now they're leaving," said Rodriguez.

