Oakland business looted, car set on fire after ICE protest in Fruitvale area

About an hour after a peaceful protest opposing Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations near the Fruitvale Bart Station in Oakland on Tuesday, a group of looters broke into a shoe store on International Boulevard.

An Oakland police officer at the scene said one person was arrested after they responded three times overnight to looters at the store.

Damage at the scene shows the looters managed to cut the lock off of the sheer doors, peel off the plywood, and then shatter the glass to get in.

CBS News Bay Area video shows dozens of people storming the store and exiting the store with clothing and shoes.

The store manager said this isn't the first time that their store has been targeted by looters. The cost of the damage is still unknown.

"[The] majority of this whole street, if you go from 30th to all the way up to 39th, all this stuff, 80% of these business owners are Hispanic," local business owner Deep Singh said. "I mean, you're fighting for a community, but you're also messing up your community. And so, now you have mom and pop businesses that have to spend extra money. They're spending their hard-earned money to stay in business."

Almost an hour before the looting, Oakland police said they responded to a crash at 34th and International Boulevard.

When they arrived, police said several people threw objects at the officers. One fully marked vehicle was damaged and the windshield was cracked, police said.

The car involved in the crash was set on fire. The Oakland Fire Department responded to knock down the fire.

The Oakland Police Department said on Wednesday that it does not enforce or help ICE officials in enforcing civil immigration law violations.

"Let it be clear: OPD will not tolerate acts of violence, property destruction, or any other criminal behavior in our community," the police department said.